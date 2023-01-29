— We tricked the rider, overpowered, pushed him off his tricycle, zoomed off

— We tracked the tricycle to a location in Lagos state — Amotekun Commander

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An 18-year-old man, Akinyemi Abiodun, has narrated how he and his three other friends, snatched a tricycle in lgbokoda area, in Ondo state and drove it to Lagos, where they sold it for N300,000.

Parading the suspect, alongside other suspected criminals, the Ondo state commander of the state security outfit, codename Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said he was arrested in lagos after being tracked.

In an interview, Abiodun, said he and his other three friends identified as Dube, Emma, Ope, after snatching the tricycle took it to Lagos state, where they sold it for N300,000.

According to him, the tricycle rider was tricked out of the town, while his three friends hired him but were overpowered and pushed off of the tricycle.

“They only used me as a ploy to lure the Keke napep man and they snatched the tricycle from him. It was sold for N300,000 but I’ve not been given my share”

” My friends and I planned to deceive the owner of the Keke Napep from Igbokoda to Okitipupa. I was asked to stay on the road for them as they told the man that they don’t know where they were going.

“On getting to my location, we pushed the man off the Keke Napep and zoomed off.

“We sold the Keke Napep for N300,000. Although, we have not shared the money before we were apprehended by men of the Ondo Amotekun corps.

Speaking during the parade, the Amotekun Commander, Chief Adeleye said a syndicate which specialized in snatching tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa, was burst by his personnel.

According to Adeleye, his men tracked the tricycle to a location in Lagos state, where it was kept through the communication device procured by the state government.

Speaking on the increase in the rate of missing people within the state, the commander, said that “the Corps discreet investigation revealed that most of the victims boarded commercial motorcycles that are not registered with SITA or registered with the okada association.

“Even their bikes are not registered at all, so it becomes very difficult to identify them. The majority of the victims that escaped said those people that kidnapped them put on hoods and helmets.

“That’s why were are discouraging people from boarding taxis that are not properly identified with registration numbers as well as okada that does not carry the requisites registration details.”

Adeleye urged citizens to abide by the laid down rules concerning bike registration across the state.