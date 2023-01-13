By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in Ebonyi State, yesterday explained how thugs loyal to the All Progressive Congress, APC allegedly attacked NNPP supporters in Abakaliki South State Constituency in the State.

According to the Party, the attack occurred during it’s consultation and campaign rally, which brought together NNPP supporters in their numbers.

Addressing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the NNPP, House of Assembly candidate for Abakaliki South State Constituency, Hon Godwin Okemini alleged that suspected APC thugs invaded Abakaliki South constituency during its constituency grassroots consultation rally organized by the party.

Okemini alleged that the Party supporters had converged at the venue of the event in their numbers, awaiting the arrival of the governorship candidate, Prophet Adol Awam, when the thugs invaded the place.

“While our party faithfuls were peacefully seated at the venue, we saw a group of APC thugs invade the premises, started harassing women and men and out of fear of further attack, many fled to safety while the thugs took time to dismantle all the canopies and public address systems already mounted for the event.

“A reprisal from the NNPP supporters would have escalated the situation but the leadership of the party on ground urged the Party’s youths not to engage the APC hoodlums in a fight as the Party is known for peace and was built on strong democratic principles which also reflects the God-fearing personality of its guber candidate in the State.”

The Governorship candidate of the party, Prophet Adol Awam condemned the violent attack and accused the ruling APC of making moves to muzzle the opposition parties in the State and urged Governor Umahi to keep his party members in check by speaking against hooliganism, violence and other forms of electoral demeanour.

Dr. Adol Awam added that the ugly incident was a sign that the Ebonyi APC had lost the goodwill and support of the people of the State.

“We had enough arsenal in our armory to match them , but we clearly have different ideologies, and we represent light and must not conform to the principles of darkness. Ebonyians know that we are the only party with the capacity to deliver them from bondage”

Reacting to the allegation, the State Chairman of APC and Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Emegha described the alleged attack as the figment of the imagination of the NNPP.

He noted that the party was not in contest with any political party for the Governorship position and other elective positions ahead of the general election in the state as there’s nothing like NNPP in Ebonyi State.