By Professor Mondy Gold

Peace, fairness, equity, and logic are significant political variables in a nation like Nigeria, but Nigeria does not need a rotating president in the 21st Century as far as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 2021 Electoral Act are concerned. This is because these two legal instruments did not make provision for rotational presidency and at the state level there is no zoning arrangement, which are well known to Nigerians.

It is imperative to state that making reference to zoning as an avenue for political leaders to emerge is not in any legal document such as the constitution of the country which is binding on parties. Thus, an informal arrangement cannot be taken too far as a yardstick for any reason and all political parties should actualize their political ambitions with or without it.

To be more specific, zoning is even an undemocratic process for leaders to merge because it fails to allow popular participation in the election process. In fact, in advanced democracies there is nothing like zoning arrangement in the political process whereby elections are based on.

I do not think that someone should be chosen as president merely on the basis of where they are from under any guise.

As we can already see, such a president will simply have prejudices against different regions, which usually leads to strife and division.

Two factors are preventing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) from winning the presidency. First, Nyseom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, made inaccurate, pointless, and unnecessary statements against Northern Nigeria. Wike is also typically viewed by a sizable portion of the population as being excessively harsh, self-centered and exhibits the unconstrained characteristics of a dictator.

Most of his claims are untrue, and they are provoking conflict even within Rivers State. For no reason, one governor does not have exclusive rights to incitement and intimidation, and his actions are escalating the political climate while undermining the need for national unity and patriotic zeal.

Second, both intellectually and ethnically, it makes sense that the next president at this time should be from Eastern Nigeria. If BAT from southern Nigeria can withdraw his bid for the presidency, Peter Obi can win the election.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum, the governors of the two major parties, and Emirs from Northern ancestry all pronounced zoning to be unconstitutional.

Additionally, they vehemently opposed the notion of a rotational presidency or power rotation. I agree with their position. However, voting for Atiku is wrong if BAT from southern Nigeria renounces his presidential bid.

Although I disagree with the idea of a rotational presidency, quota system, and federal character, I must add that our current situation is very peculiar. It is well-known that the South has ruled Nigeria more than the North since 1999. President Goodluck Jonathan from the South and President Olusegun Obasanjo from the Southwest both served for 14 years.

Additionally, Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, a South Westerner served as Vice President for 8 years. Remember that Asiwaju recommended to Buhari that Osinbajo be appointed as the Vice President, despite his genuine interest in the post, but the President refused to support his Muslim-Muslim ticket. Interestingly, President Buhari has not openly supported a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Given that Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo became Vice President of Nigeria because of BAT, nobody from Western Nigeria on the basis of justice and fairness is qualified to be the president of Nigeria in 2023. Second, bearing in mind that President Umaru Yar’Adua and President Muhammadu Buhari of Northern Nigeria have also served for 10 years, there should be intentional change. That is why it is now customary and the right time for Peter Obi of Eastern Nigeria to serve as president for at least 8 years.

I would back a candidate for president who will responsibly manage Nigeria’s natural and human resources while fairly representing all groups, including the Nigerian Diaspora.

Peter Obi’s inclusive and forward-thinking government strategy includes deliverables for quick infrastructural improvement and at the same time will bridge the gap between the two regions. Equity, fairness, and justice should be the fundamental principles in choosing Nigeria’s next president.

Unfortunately, Peter Obi will not have the chance, especially because the current President is against a Muslim-Muslim ticket and Rivers State Governor Nyseom Wike, has already outraged the most powerful leaders in Northern Nigeria.

In the event that BAT doesn’t give up his poorly timed or abandon his ill-advised presidential bid, Atiku will take over as president of Nigeria.

Professor Mondy Gold wrote in from Newark, New Jersey, United States of America, USA, and he served as a visiting Professor of International Business in China and South Korea, lectured Accounting and Finance in Australia, and currently holds an academic position at a prestigious State University in America.

He is also the Coordinator of the Global Nigerian Diaspora Forum, President of the New Jersey Chapter of the African Diaspora for Good Governance, ADGG, and President of the Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, in the United States.