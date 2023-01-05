By Ozioruva Aliu

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Thursday in Benin City, Edo state said the seizure of the revenue of Lagos state by former president, Olusegin Obasanjo triggered his intellectual capacity and those of his lieutenants to make Lagos what it is today and therefore appealed to Nigerians to vote for me, assuring that he will bring prosperity, create jobs and secure Nigerians if elected.

He also criticized the government of Edo state pulled down his billboards in the state insisting that he would win the presidential elections without his billboards in the state adding that he would bring economic hub to Edo State, that could turn young people into internet fraud to experts in manufacturing and creation of chips.

He said “We can break shackles of poverty, shackles of ignorance, shackles of homelessness. We will do it together. We have the knowledge and the brain. Trust me, I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic ocean and turned it into a money-making machine. I found the way to stop the killing drainages to channelisation and prosperity. I have done many things. I have the power of thinking and doing.

“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire with knowledge, diamond and gold,” he added.

“Obasanjo seized our salaries, local government monies. Do you call that person a good or a wicked man? So, if he says he endorsed somebody, is it not poison that he is giving to you? One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi but he doesn’t know the road,” he said.

In his remarks, Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of APC, solicited votes from Edo residents, saying that the former Lagos State governor has good track records and was instrumental in the fight against a single-party system.

State chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd) lamented the situation in the state saying there was no presence of the legislature in the state government.