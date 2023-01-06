.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu yesterday in Benin City, Edo State said the seizure of the revenue of Lagos State by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo triggered his intellectual capacity and those of his lieutenants to make Lagos what it is today and therefore, appealed to Nigerians to vote for him, assuring that he will bring prosperity, create jobs and secure Nigerians if elected.

He also criticized the Edo State government, which was alleged to have pulled down all the billboards for him (Tinubu) in the state, insisting that he would win the presidential elections even without his billboards in the state.

He added that he would make Edo State an economic hub to Edo State, which would turn young people from internet fraud to experts in manufacturing and creation of chips.

He said: “We can break shackles of poverty, shackles of ignorance and shackles of homelessness. We will do it together. We have the knowledge and the brain. Trust me, I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic ocean and turned it into a money-making machine. I found a way to stop the killing drainages to channelisation and prosperity. I have done many things. I have the power of thinking and doing.

“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire with knowledge, diamond and gold.

“Obasanjo seized our salaries, local government monies. Do you call that person a good or a wicked man? So, if he says he endorsed somebody, is it not poison that he is giving to you? One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi (Peter) but he doesn’t know the road,” he said.