Junior Pope

By Ada Osasdebe

Nollywood actor Junior Pope has revealed how he and some of his colleagues were recently victims in the hands of armed robbers.

On his official Instagram page on Monday, Pope recounted the scary experience of how they were all robbed at gunpoint while leaving a movie location.

Junior claimed that the incident happened on Sunday at Ubulu Okiti, where his colleagues, Georgina Ibeh and the Shire Twins, were in the car when the thieves struck.

He stated that all their valuables, including his shoes, phones, money, international passport, voter card, and more, were taken after the robbers told them to lie down on the floor.

In the caption of a heartwarming video he posted, Junior Pope explained that when he arrived home at around 1am, tears immediately came to his eyes upon seeing his family.

He wrote, “Robbed at gunpoint yesterday night at Ubulu Okiti 29/01/23, returining from a movie set.

“Tears dropped the moment i got home by 1 am when i saw my family.

"Thank God for saving our lives; may we not meet our end in our quest for daily bread ….Amen.