A young Nigerian serial investor, Okwilague Shamac Ibrahim, has narrated his story of how he became a jack of many trades and master of all, saying everything is about commitment, learning and the willingness to know.

He said what it takes for an investor to be experienced in any business of interest is to master its rudiments, as human minds are intelligent enough to grab all it is set to accomplish.

Ibrahim, who in 2022 founded GreatIby Group, before then had featured in many other businesses, a phenomenon which presented him as the “Jack of many trades,” but an important aspect of it is that he said he became a “master of all.”

The young investor informed that over the years, he had made a remarkable portfolio and satisfied clients and partners in the entertainment industry, predominantly in movie and content creation and also in the crypto-verse as he is one of the first people with access and genuine interest in cryptocurrency years ago.

To harmonise his business interests and gifts was the reason Ibrahim founded the GreatIby Group to gather all his skills, talent and resources in one hub, and today, the organisation is “a collection of firms predominantly in the Oil and Gas, Show Biz, Real Estate and Digital Assets.”

Also, part of the philosophies of his organisation as defined is “to link investors with the best deals, investments and platforms in these sectors while also creating opportunities for unique individuals to put their talents and skills to great use.”

Born 23rd September 1987, Ibrahim, who hails from Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State, has described himself as “a positive-minded individual who values honesty and integrity, saying, “honesty and integrity are greatest values that could be possessed by an individual.”

A technologist by academic certification, Ibrahim, a 2008 B.Ed.Tech.Edu graduate from the Department of Electrical/Electronic Technology at the University of Benin, Edo State, completed his NYSC programme between 2009/2010 in Ogun State, serving as a Site Engineer at the Office of the Governor, Bureau of Electrical Engineering Services Oke’Mosan area of Abeokuta.

Thereafter, he travelled to the United Kingdom, for his Masters’ programme in Digital Visual Effects which he completed with distinction. His love for movie production he said was the motivation behind his choice of course.

Speaking on his background for transactional activities, Ibrahim said he took after his parents, that his passion for business was developed right from childhood as he grew to see his parents as business owners, and he, overtime assisted carefully in growing his parents’ business while he was a teenager.

However, Ibrahim said he ended up specialising in movies and crypto-currency later in life.

In the movies industry, he said Kunle Afolayan is a model he fancies. “I hold him in high esteem being an energetic and passionate individual who is dedicated to his work and his achievements are highly commendable feats of success,” Ibrahim said.

Not minding how far he has gone in the industry, Ibrahim said he was still highly motivated and determined to achieve a great stride of heartbreaking achievements in the movie industry, beginning by expanding the scope of operation of his movie production and crypto-currency trading business.

In the past years, Ibrahim has produced hit movies one of which is ‘’African Messiah,” which featured movie stars like Nadia Buhari, Darlington Achakpo “Speed Darlington” Temidayo Omoniyi “Zlatan”, Nosa Afolabi “Lasisi Elenu” Charles Okocha and many others.

Ibrahim, whose philanthropic gestures have also been commended, said he also intends to construct the best art film production studio in Lagos with top-notch equipments, while also aspiring to change people’s perception of film production in Nigeria.