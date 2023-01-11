By Adesina Wahab

The Southwest Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Adegboye Olatunji, has expressed gratitude that he was eventually exonerated by the court of an allegation of involvement in cultism levelled against him by the police.

Olatunji, a former President of the Student Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, said his ordeal was a result of his agitation for the welfare of his fellow students, especially in the hands of shylock landlords in the town.

He was charged to court in February 2020 along with one Taiwo Olanrewaju for allegedly being a member of a cult group, Neo Black Movement.

“The case was filed before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, before His Worship, J.E Akan. I and the other guy were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful assembly and membership of an unlawful society by the police. They said the offences were contrary to Section 69 and punishable under Section 70 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State.

“The court on June 23, 2021, discharged and acquitted the two of us of the charges. Even before that, the management of the Polytechnic that initially suspended me because of the case in court restored my studentship.

“In a letter dated June 2, 2020, the management of the school, through the Registrar, Mrs A.F. Osore, wrote me a letter restoring my studentship. That was a sequel to the decision of the Academic Board that looked into my case.

“I am mot feeling bitter about the issue, as I see it as one of the sacrifices to make as someone fighting the cause of the people. To me what is important is that I have been justified in the end,” he said.