Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande on Monday narrated how angry youths in Ila, his hometown, attacked his country home over Federal Government decision to site College of Education in Iwo instead of the town.

Akande, who was addressing friends, associate and relatives after an inter-faith prayer session to mark his 84th birthday anniversary at his country home in Ila-Orangun, Osun state, said he was surprised to be at the receiving end of a federal government decision.

The former pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress said he was aware that the college was to be sited in Iwo, hence, his surprise when attack was directed at him after the announcement on May 13, 2020.

His word, “Initially upon hearing of a College of Education in Ila, I was surprised, hence, I decided to do some findings which turn out that the College was to be sited in Iwo and when the decision was made public I was surprised that youths in Ila started pelting stones at my house, even threatening to kill me.

“They tried to obstruct my entrance with load of sands among many other psychological attacks on my person and I was surprised that even some elderly people were supporting them.

“However, few months later, I gave them the good news that something higher than a College is coming and when it was announced, those that launched attack on my house came dancing with joy over the announcement of a Federal University of Medical Science in Ila-Orangun”.

Speaking on the advantage of a higher institution in the town, Akande disclosed that socio-economic activities of the community will increase, thereby creating more direct and indirect jobs for the people.

One of his friends, Professor Olu Aina described Akande as a strict displinarian whose principle and philosophy was to ensure a just and egalitarian society.