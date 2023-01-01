By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

All seem not to be well in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following the burning of the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda community by suspected hoodlums in the area.

The ugly incident, which took place on January 1st, 2023 at about 2:30 a.m also led to the brutal murder of his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima.

She was shot dead, according to an eyewitness account.

Ebonyi State Police Command, which confirmed the incident added that “it has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act; however, the said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year!,” the Police spokesman added.

The murder of the Ebubeagu Commander ‘s house at Owutu Edda community and the killing of his wife were a fallout of the killing of three persons last December at Ekoli-Edda community of Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi.