By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified gunmen early hours of Friday kidnapped the Sole Administrator ,SOLAD, of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr Christopher Ohizu and two others, Christopher Okeke and Onyedikachi Kanu, set his house ablaze as well as shot two of his security dogs.

The Imo state Police Public Relations officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said they gunmen forced Ohizu and two others into one of the SOLAD’s vehicles and drove to an unknown destination.

At the time of filing this report, the command confirmed that the police operatives are now trailing the gunmen.

According to the police, “On 20th January 2023 at about 0100 am, some armed gunmen number yet unknown attacked the home of the Sole Administrator (SOLAD) of Ideato North LGA of Imo State Mr Christopher Ohizu ‘m’, shot him on his leg, shot his two security dogs, burnt his house, abducted him and two others one Christopher Okeke ‘m’ and Onyedikachi Kanu ‘m’ after which they drove away to an unknown destination with one of the SOLAD’s vehicle.

“Operatives of Imo State Police Command including the APC crew are on trail to ensure instantaneous release of the captives, possible apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators this dreadful crime,” Police said.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, who did not want to mention his name, he said: “The house of Ideato North SOLAD was burnt down and he was kidnapped with a bullet wound on his leg as I heard.

“I have been making this report since last year and from early this year till now no single presence of the police anywhere in Arondizuogu and no single arrest. We are now at the mercy of God.”