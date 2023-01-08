.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Some yet-to-be-identified persons have burnt down the Umuchu Police Station, along the Umuchu-Achina road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Sources said the hoodlums stormed the place at about 3am on Sunday and set the facility on fire.

It was gathered that the station was recently renovated by members of the Umuchu Improvement Union, UIU, having been destroyed by protesters during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

The community leaders, according to the source, had renovated the station and it’s adjourning infrastructure and upgraded it to fit the status of a divisional police station before donating it to the Nigeria Police to help in the fight against insecurity the area.

There was no record of casualty as the security operatives had since vacated the station and relocated to the nearby police Area Command Headquarters after it was destroyed during the #EndSARS protest and were yet to return.

The station was vacated after it was attacked in 2020 and there was no police personnel on duty at the time of the Sunday attack.

Confirming the incident, the President-General, Umuchu Progressive Union, Charles Ezeabasili, said, “This is disheartening and unfortunate. While the UIU has upgraded facilities at the police station and awaited the return of police personnel, the hoodlums are busy destroying, demolishing and burning down the facility meant for our own good. How do we progress?”

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for reactions as he did not respond to messages and calls to his telephone line.