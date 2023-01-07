By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to the Federal Government to unconditionally release Nnamdi Kanu for the sake of some Igbo leaders that died recently.

IPOB made the appeal in a statement released on Saturday to mourn the passing of President General and former Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor and Dr Joel Kroham who died on December 26 and August 30, 2022, respectively.

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to honour the late elder statesmen because of their efforts of demanding the release of Kanu when they were alive.

The statement signed by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, also mentioned that former Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, who died on November 1, 2022, led a delegation to beg Buhari on Kanu’s behalf should be respected by the government.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu commiserate with the families of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, and Dr Joel Kroham who died after brief illnesses,” the statement said.

“Igbo family has lost two irokos who have kept shade over their people. IPOB has lost people who have been working and speaking during their lifetime, urging the federal government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The movement also worked closely with Late Elder Amaechi Mbazuluike, who died on November 1st, 2022.

“Ndi Igbo has lost some great leaders within the last two months. These men demanded that Buhari and his APC government release Kanu. We continue to urge the Nigerian government to release Kanu because of these great men who are now in the bosom of the Lord,” IPOB stated.

“Ndigbo will be very grateful if the Federal Government of Nigeria releases Nnamdi Kanu for peace to reign in the land of the Rising Sun.

“We asked God Almighty who lives in Heaven to give the families fortitude to bear these great losses to their families,” it added.