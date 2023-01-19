…assures to continue service with fear of God, humility

…as Abia community endorses Hon Onyejeocha

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunnochi Federal Constituency, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday, embarked on inspection tour of an ongoing community road project at Isiala Ward 3 in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

Hon Onyejeocha who was conducted round by the Deputy Minority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Okoraofo, and some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the community, said the road construction in the area will improve on connectivity within the community even as she promised to expand the project to its next phase.

The ongoing construction of Century – Echiele road in Otampa, which is closed to completion is to ensure proper discharge of runoff and connect the communities that were hither-to almost unmotorable.

The project which is expected to be completed in matters of days is the first presence of government infrastructure in the community since 2015.

Speaking during the inspection, Hon Onyejeocha said that apart from the ongoing projects spread across the two local government areas she represents, she has also captured Isiukwuato/ Imunnouchi road in the 2023 budget.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker assured the people of her commitments to continue to serve them with the fear of God, noting that she has directed “the contractor handling the Century- Echiele road project to take it to the next phase.

According to her, “I have captured Isiukwuato/ Imunnouchi road in the 2023 budget and this road will be extended to the next kilometer.

“No one loves Isiukwuato the way I do. I am called to serve, so I can’t use my position to amass wealth for myself.

“I have pledged my loyalty to you and I will continue to serve with the fear of God and humility.

“I am overwhelmed by the fact that even with all the things they said about me, our people have not lost focus; they appreciate what they see on ground than the unfulfilled promises others come here to make in every election cycle.”

Onyejeocha who used the opportunity to canvass for votes for her party, the ruling APC for the presidential election, explained that 2023 is the point of take-off for the South East and the region must not make the mistake to be left behind.

Speaking earlier, former Chairman of Isiukwuato Local Government Area, Engineer Charles Ojukwu, commended the lawmaker for her developmental strides and prayed for her return to the House.

Ojukwu also assured that the entire Echiele community has decided to throw their weight behind her for what she has done for the people of the community.

Also, President General, Echiele Development Union, Mr Chike Oyna, while giving vote of thanks expressed gratitude on behalf of the community for the project.

In an emotional expression of gratitude, Oyna said: “On behalf of the Echiele Development Union and Echiele community, I sincerely thank you for giving us the opportunity for the first time to partake in the dividends of democracy. We are grateful to you.

“What we are witnessing today is historic and unprecedented. This project when completed will stimulate activities in grassroots internally, and it will provide access to the market and prevent the community against floods and erosion.

“To say we are happy and excited is an understatement, I believe in the principle of give and take. So we are assuring you of 100 per cent support in your re-election. We have been giving you 100 per cent of our votes before now.

“There are evidence to support this claim and because of what you have done for us and what you will do for us in the future, we are assuring you that we will vote for you again and again to ensure that you return to Abuja to continue with the good work you are doing.”

Also in his remarks, Ahamefuna Onya, Isuikwuato president general of Houston, United States, described the Onyejeocha approach to politics as what is obtainable in the United States.

“I don’t have much to say because my brother has said it all. You have done really well and I want to thank you.

“In the US, they don’t take African politicians seriously but with what you have done, I have seen that there is hope for the people and that there are politicians who have the interest of the people at heart”, Onya said.

Stakeholders of the community who took their turn to commend the efforts of the lawmaker for attracting road infrastructure to them for the first time, include the notable elders of the community, the youth leader, women leader and her supporters who loudly expressed their excitements with chants for her re-election.