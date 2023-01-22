By Ayo Onikoyi

Serial entrepreneur and Chairman of Infiniti Group turned Nollywood actor and producer, John Oche Success better known as Dr Success John has stirred a hornet’s nest many wouldn’t even take a poke at by declaring that there are many homosexuals in Nollywood.

Success made the assertion during a chat with Potpourri while responding to the speculations that homosexuals are in the majority in the movie industry.

“Over time, I have received lots of complaints from friends and colleagues in the industry about how they were sexually harassed by some gay actors, directors and producers in their bid to get movie roles and become big stars.Some said they gave in because they didn’t have any other alternatives. And some others that wouldn’t bulge eventually left the industry after so much frustrations.Talking about the percentage level I wouldn’t know.As a core professional I work with lots of people but I have never judged any one or bothered about their sexual orientations.

Dr. Success who looks dandy and almost effeminate admits he has been taunted on account of his looks and affluence, saying most men and women are not comfortable around him.

“The very woman that introduced me to my top clients initially ignored me on our first encounter, saying I looked too flashy for a man. She accused me of either being gay or a terrible womaniser. The same thing happened when I came to Nollywood. Many actors felt intimidated by my looks. We live in a society where people think extremely cute and effeminate guys are gay.That’s not always the case,we have lots of macho, manly masculine men that don’t have any feminine attributes that are horrible gays.Yes, I said what I said.Some are even married while some constantly surround themselves with lots of ladies to avoid any level of suspicion.I have had and still getting numerous manly gay men asking me out on a daily basis on Instagram.I have many of them in my DMs telling me they love me and they want to get down with me.As a non homophobic fellow, I just tell them calmly I am not into it and not interested.I do it with love and not by way of abuse and shouting.I can not judge anyone and I have nothing against any body,” he declared.

Dr. Success John who holds a BA degree in English is an Idoma man from Benue State. He speaks the Idoma language, Igbo and English fluently. He controls Infiniti Group as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Infiniti Empire Films which is actually a member of the Group.

He landed his first movie role in 2020 through persuasion of his close friends, Destiny Etiko and Ifeoma Anekwe, a sub lead role in the movie titled “The Celebrities”. His second film was Housemaids by Ngozi Ezeonu.

He is more of a movie producer than an actor because of his knack for business. He has produced blockbuster movies like “Tears of a Mad Woman, Desperate Queen, Royal Quest and many more.