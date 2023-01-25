…assures Dapo Abiodun of victory

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, revealed that the scarcity of fuel currently being witnessed across the country as well as the unavailability of the new Naira notes are a ploy to scuttle the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Tinubu made this revelation in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during his ongoing presidential campaign tour while assuring that he will win despite the attempt to sabotage the election, noting that his administration would put an end to the issue of strikes in the university system, if elected.

Speaking during his campaign rally at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, Tinubu promised that his administration would also introduce a student loan programme that will ensure no Nigerian student is unable to complete his or her education because of school fees.

“Saboteurs want to scuttle the election, they are hoarding the new naira notes and creating artificial fuel scarcity. Don’t be bothered, we shall be victorious.

“No matter how they try to scuttle the election, the saboteurs will fail. Even if they keep away the new notes and hoard the fuel, we shall vote and be victorious”, he said.

On the students loan, he explained that he would put in place, a student loan policy, which will ensure that nobody will drop out of school because of school fees.

“Nobody will have to repeat one class for eight years and not graduate, we are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we will make a four year course will be a four year course,” he said.

While also adding that the forthcoming general election is a revolution that would reshape the country, he noted that his administration would do all it can to ensure that the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol is bearable for all Nigerians.

“We are going to use our PVC to claim our mandate, even if they say that there is no fuel, we will walk to vote, let your mind be at rest, we will vote and I will win

“This election is a revolution, they are saying that petrol will be expensive, they say it will become two hundred Naira per litre, let your mind be at rest, we will bring the price down,” he said.

Tinubu who also called on the people of the state to go all out and claim their Permanent Voter’s Cards still left at various offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said that they would be able to ensure his victory if they make it their duty to claim their permanent voter’s card.

He however assured that the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun on March 11 is guaranteed.

Raising the governor’s hand to the admiration of the crowd, Tinubu said: “there’s no need giving him flag, he is going for reelection and he is winning, Dapo Abiodun’s victory is guaranteed”.

Earlier, Abiodun assured that the presidential candidate of his party that the votes from Ogun state would be a100%, adding that Tinubu is the best deal for the country at this period.

Abiodun who also called on the people of the state to go all out and claim their permanent voter’s cards, noted that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress are the best of other candidates available in the country.