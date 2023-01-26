.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he believes history will be kind to his administration, “going by the situation inherited on security and economy, and the difference that has been made”.

Buhari, according to a statement by Spokesman Femi Adesina, stated this when he inspected and inaugurated some projects in Katsina State on Thursday.

He extolled Gov. Aminu Masari for silently growing the State via effective management of resources.

“I have done my best and I hope history will be kind to me,’’ he declared at a lunch after the inauguration of the projects in Katsina town.

The president also inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute undertaken by the Ministry of Aviation, the Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa and the Katsina State General Hospital.

Buhari, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina which had reached 90 per cent completion in the Government Reserved Area.

While noting that former military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, had been criticized for his leadership style, he regretted that the critics had ignored the contributions of the Petroleum Trust Fund, which he chaired.

He particularly noted that the PTF implemented many developmental projects in the health and education sectors, with some of them still evident in many parts of the country.

He explained that the Kano-Katsina-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line was designed to enhance neighbourliness and ease economic activity between Nigeria and Niger, and not only for cultural affiliation.

“If you want to enjoy peace and harmony, you must be very friendly with your neighbour. That is why when I came into office, I started by visiting all our neighbours,’’ he added.

He added that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno deserved commendation for the youthful energy, intellectual capacity and visionary leadership he deployed in improving the security situation in the Northeast.

Buhari extolled Zulum for being daring by neglecting threats to his life and visiting various parts of the state to encourage residents.

“We were lucky to have a young, vibrant and intellectual governor like Prof. Zulum. He was all over the place, working. Who said Boko (western education) is Haram (forbidden)?,’’ he queried.

He urged Nigerians to be more focused on getting an education that equips them for a dynamic and digital world, instead of studying to get jobs only.

At the lunch, the president appreciated the sacrifices and dedication of the state government toward constructing and upgrading facilities and supplying medications and working tools.

“Let me start by expressing my thanks to Allah for granting us the privilege of life to be here today in Katsina to commission projects during my two-day official visit.

“Governance or leadership, as I have emphasised on many occasions, is an enormous responsibility embodying trust and requiring sacrifice so that the community of people that entrusted a leader with that burden can in both short and long terms, stand to benefit from the uprightness of the leadership.

“In November 2022, I received a letter from the Governor of Katsina State inviting me to pay a State Visit to commission projects executed by his administration. I was confident in giving my consent to the request.

“Firstly, I noticed that the Governor’s letter had already earmarked many projects that are beyond commissioning for a State Visit spanning only two days.

“Secondly, I was impressed by the transparency implied by the manner that each of the projects was associated with its cost of execution,” he said.

Buhari noted that he had already learnt about the governor’s numerous activities carried out in the state in the form of policies, programmes and projects.

“I am under the impression that the Governor is using this occasion to announce his silent achievements, many of which were unknown till today.

“I am happy with the infrastructural development efforts in Katsina State, particularly when one compares the recorded achievements with the position of the state as a rural state with a short history of a little over three decades of existence,” he added.

According to him, it is an encouraging effort and indication of a burning desire to transform society when a government is judged to have invested resources and energy in infrastructural resuscitation, or provision.

“Tomorrow, I look forward to commissioning the Dayi Dangulle Road, Musawa General Hospital, Sandamu-Baure- Babban Mutum Road and Gurjiya-Karkarku Road.

“Indeed, infrastructure is the substructure upon which societal growth and development are predicated.

”It is the realisation of this that the federal government makes infrastructural presence an irrevocable reality, thus enticing foreign Investors and motivating the local elements,” the president stated.

President Buhari said he was pleased that Masari’s administration placed more emphasis on the educational sector.

“While all the achievements recorded in Katsina State under the leadership of the governor are important, the education sector has really emboldened my belief that our society is in a stead to enjoy the transformation in near future.”

According to the president, when education permeates the life of members of society then the propensity to experience growth and development is very high.

“As I listened to Governor Masari’s address a few minutes ago, he upped the level of our confidence in the modest Federal Government projects and interventions in Katsina State,” he said.

He assured citizens that the government would continue working for the peace and harmony of the country.

“I recognised the reality that the current state of insecurity in the country which does not spare Katsina State is a major drawback, which must be tackled to sustain the achievements recorded by both Federal and State governments.

“It is in this vein that I am giving my unwavering commitment to tackle insecurity and restore normalcy in the country,” he said.

While thanking Governor Masari for their visionary leadership and commitment to improving livelihoods and infrastructure, the president said he would continue to support the government.

“I congratulate the Katsina State Government for achieving these milestones and I wholeheartedly identify with the important strides Gov. Masari has recorded,” he noted.

In his remark, the governor thanked the president for honouring the invitation to inaugurate projects in the state.

Masari noted that many hospitals had been renovated and upgraded, schools built and repositioned for quality education and roads constructed in various parts of the state.

The governor, who presented a full report on his achievements in office over seven years, noted that enrolment in schools moved from over one million to more than two million annually, following interventions by the state government.

Masari appreciated the president for historic support to the states like the bailout, budget support and refunds which enabled many states to pay salaries and record some achievements at the downturn of the economy, with a drop in the price of crude oil.