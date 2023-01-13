.

•Herders uproot cassava to feed cows —Farm manager

•Owner, Olafeso, petitions Akeredolu, Amotekun

•Our sweat for over one year destroyed

By Dayo Johnson

Herdsmen have reportedly destroyed 30 hectares of cassava farm at lgbaraoke, in lfedore council area of Ondo State.

The cassava farmland, estimated at over N10 million, belongs to the former Information and Orientation commissioner in the state and former National vice chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

Olafeso, who was close to tears, yesterday, when he spoke with newsmen in Akure, lamented the destruction of his farm.

His farm manager, Adeola Ariyo, while narrating his ordeal, said that the 30 hectares of cassava farm were destroyed by the cows brought by the herdsmen.

Cassava uprooted for cows to feed on

Ariyo said that the herdsmen uprooted the whole cassava for their cows to feed on.

He explained that workers on the farms concluded the weeding of the farm, after spending about N600,000 before going for Christmas break, only to return to find the entire farm destroyed.

Ariyo said they discovered traces of the footprints of the cows and the herdsmen at the farm.

“The cassava were uprooted and given to the cows to feed on them.

“We had planned to embark on the harvesting of the cassava and reinvest the money on more capital projects, but that hope had been dashed with the destruction of the cassava farm

“We have officially reported to the headquarters of Amotekun in Ifedore local government.

“The cows have turned the 30 hectares of land into a grazing field. The herdsmen destroyed the entire farm and destroyed our means of survival.”

He said the colossal damage done on the farm by the herdsmen and their cows affected the health of his principal.

Also Read

“I was dazed when I got to the farm and saw the destruction and I have to call my master to inform him and he was devastated by the news. The incident has been reported to the office of the Amotekun Corps.”

Olafeso writes Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Olafeso has written to the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to intimate the state government about the development, saying his 30 hectares of cassava farm under the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment centre in Igbaraoke had been destroyed by herdsmen.

Olafeso, in the letter, addressed to the governor, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Agriculture, Mr Akin Olotu and the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, lamenting that over N10m worth of cassava have been lost to the invasion of his farm by the herders.

The letter read, in parts: “We arrived at our farm in Igbaraoke this morning, 11th January 2023 to witness the destruction of our cassava farm by herdsmen.

“I went to inspect our farm on the 23rd of December, 2022 after we completed the weeding of the entire plantation. We were expectant of good harvest but between Christmas and New Year, our farm has been plundered.

Laments pains, millions of Naira loss

“The pain inflicted on the family and the millions of naira lost can only be imagined. Our sweat for over one year was taken away just like that.”

Olafeso added that “this case was reported to the Amotekun station at Igbaraoke this morning. These evil herdsmen must be brought to book, otherwise, the effect of this insanity will shake the state to its foundation.

