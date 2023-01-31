.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

DELTA State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Patani constituency, Mr Raymos Guanah, has called on security agencies to fish out and bring to book, the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Mr Denis Egbejule and his son on their farm at Toru-Angiama community.

Egbejule and his son, Abednego,

were reportedly shot dead on Monday by suspected herdsmen.

Reacting to the killings, Guanah paid a condolence visit to the Toru-Angiama community on the killing of the two indigenes of the town, stressing the need for adequate security to be provided for the people to enable them to go to their farms, especially in the wake of the massive destruction done to their farms by the recent flood.

He said that the way out of the reoccurring cases of killings attributed to herdsmen is to encourage ranching, as open grazing is no longer in vogue in civilized societies.

He also called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to popularise the activities of the National Pasture Development Program and make available pasture seeds for farmers across the country.

Commiserating with the deceased’s family, he enjoined them not to resort to self-help as painful as the matter is.

He assured them that since the matter was now all over the world via the internet, he was sure government will react appropriately.