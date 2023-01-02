Romelu Lukaku has expressed strong belief that Thierry Henry will be the next coach of the Belgian national team.

Henry is in the running for the role having been assistant to Roberto Martinez who stepped down after the nation’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Lukaku told Sky Italia: “In my eyes, Henry must be the next coach of Belgium. There is no doubt.

“I say it openly: He will be the next coach of the country.

“He has the respect of all players and he has won everything. He knows how to be a coach and he knows how to move. He knows the team, the league and the staff. In my eyes, he is the ideal coach for our national team.

“That said, I don’t know who they choose, but I don’t think Belgium should start all over again. So far, this generation has won nothing, but we must keep trying.

“He wants to win and I don’t think the union will find a coach who will change everything and start from scratch. It’s not worth it. “

Arsenal and Premier League legend Henry joined Martinez’s coaching set-up when he arrived in 2016, taking time out between 2018 and 2021 to try his hand as a head coach with Monaco and Montreal Impact.

Henry returned for the delayed Euro 2020 campaign in 2021, and was also on the bench for Qatar 2022, but the Red Devils struggled in both competitions.