The 2023 edition of the Hegai & Esther Artist Support Initiative, ASI, is set to support 25 talented upcoming makeup artists struggling on their growth journey due to a lack of products, tools, and basic business know-how.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the initiative launched in 2018, Gbemisola Adebayo, Founder & Managing Director, Hegai & Esther, said: “ASI is our own way of giving back to the community that has built us to where we are now. It is our way of giving back to the makeup artists that have bought, used and recommended our products on all platforms.

“So far, the initiative has impacted well over 200 makeup artists and beauty retailers in Nigeria. It is our contribution to the growth and sustainability of the beauty and makeup industry in Nigeria, with the aim to help makeup artists and beauty retailers launch scalable and sustainable businesses.”

According to Adebayo, ASI, offers to help makeup artists by providing products and tools to help them jumpstart their businesses, and also offers a PSS plan (pay-small-small) to selected retailers, which gives them access to Hegai & Esther products and a structured payment plan that allows them to begin their retail business with very minimal startup capital.

“We understand that getting quality products could be a constrain for a lot of talented makeup artistes who want to scale their business. So, once a year, we give out products to selected makeup artistes just to help them scale their business and become more in their expertise,” she added.

Applications for Hegai & Esther Artist Support Initiative 2023 closed on the 31st of December 2022, and successful applicants have been shortlisted.