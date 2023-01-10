L-R: Board Member, HEFAMAA, Dr Biyi Kufo; Executive Secretary, HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu; Chairman, Governing Board of HEFAMAA, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya and a Board Member of HEFAMAA, Mr Abiodun Hamzat at a press conference on the Outsourcing of the Monitoring Activities of HEFAMAA to Private Organizations at the HEFAMAA office today, 10th January 2022.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, have outsourced the monitoring of health facilities in Lagos State to reputable private organizations.

The operation is slated to commence immediately with a six months pilot phase which will be reviewed for better delivery at end of June 2023.

Chairman, HEFAMAA, Dr.Yemisi Solanke-Koya, disclosed this on Tuesday, while briefing the media at the agency’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him; “The objective of the outsourcing is to increase the monitoring coverage of health facilities so as to ensure improved quality of healthcare delivery to the residents of the state.”

Solake-Koya, said the private organizations, which were selected following due procurement process would monitor both the public and private health facilities in the local governments assigned to each of them.

”In order to improve the capacity of the franchisees the agency organized a three- day comprehensive training for them from Wednesday, 14, to Friday, December 16, 2022.

“I, therefore, use this medium to call on hospitals and other categories of health facilities across the state to access the health facility inspection tool on the HEFAMAA website (hefamaa.lagosstate.gov.ng), do self assessment for their facilities and upgrade their operations in the section where they score low marks,” Solake-Koya stated.

She commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who she said, “aside from approving the relocation of the agency to the spacious office, he has been supporting this laudable initiative to improve the quality of health care delivery to the citizens.”