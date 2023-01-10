By Adesina Wahab

In what promises to be the largest Education Fair in 2023, heads and senior leaders from more than 20 United Kingdom boarding schools are visiting Lagos this January to “learn what parents are looking for” and develop “partnerships with schools”.

The event tagged,”UK Boarding Schools Week” will hold at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday 14th January 2023.

It is being organised by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade.

There are also leading schools and organisation in the United Kingdom taking part.

The list include, Aldenham, Badminton, Bishop’s Stortford College, Box Hill School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS Global Schools, Cognita, David Game College, Dean Close, Dulwich College, Fragomen, Haberdashers’ Monmouth and Malvern St James Girls’ School. Others are MPW Colleges, Nord Anglia Education, St. Andrew’s College, Cambridge, TASIS, Truro High School for Girls, Mount Kelly College and Wycliffe College.

Speaking ahead of the event, Head of Dean Close School, Bradley Salisbury said she looks forward to the Education Fair which she noted promised to be remarkable.

She said:”It is as much about me talking about the school as learning what parents are looking for.

“That responsibility of someone sending their children from Nigeria to our school in Cheltenham is something we take very seriously.”

Commenting on the high calibre of Nigerian students at his school, the Head of Cardiff Sixth Form College, Cambridge, Mark Brooks said Nigerian students “bring a work ethic that is very impressive.

“They also contribute to the wider college community and they are always in the centre.”

“Parents are currently planning places for their sons and daughters for September 2024 and beyond.

“But recently we have received a significant number of enquiries for September 2023 entry, and even quite a few for this January.”

Andy Williams, Head of Aldenham submitted that “A few schools can accommodate immediate joiners,.

“We would be happy to consider students for a January start on a case-by-case basis.”

Stuart Ansell from Box Hill School spoke in similar vein. “As flexible as possible for January starts and short stays.

“London day schools such as Cognita can “take new starters at any time throughout the academic year.”

According to the organisers statement, highlight of the event will be a Friday evening networking reception with guest speaker Ben Llewellyn-Jones, who incidentally is the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria.