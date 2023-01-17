By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has revealed his encounter with a prominent gay artist in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with OAP Nedu’s podcast, Honest Bunch, the Anikulapo actor talked about how a famous entertainer told him to have sex with him before he could succeed.

The actor claimed that the performer, whose identity he withheld, had promised to make him popular and wealthy.

He said, "Before I got into the industry, a friend in U.I then when I was in U.I said there is one of his friends who is an entertainer, he can guide you into the entertainment industry.

“When I got there this nigga started calling out names and started talking. He said why did you think you weren’t selected for the Ultimate Search, it’s because you haven’t paid your dues.

“He painted this picture like if I didn’t bend my ass, I wouldn’t make it.”

Remi further said, “This guy came downstairs with a candle and a jar of oil ’cause he said I am a virgin. I need to use the lubricant so it can be slippery.

“He said from there he will connect me and I will be driving a Benz”.