By Idowu Bankole

Olojudo of Ido Ile Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Lere Olayinka, as a perfect fit, who will give the constituency the needed representation.

The monarch, while speaking, during Olayinka’s visit to his palace on Wednesday, described the PDP candidate as a “capable hand and results-oriented.”

“I know Lere more than you have come here to tell me.

“If you give him an assignment, you have given a such assignment to someone that can deliver.

“Lere Olayinka is a capable hand. He is bold and his boldness is not with pride. He is very very pushful and results-oriented. Send him anywhere, you know that you have sent someone that will bring results.

“In this constituency, I can say anywhere that, that Lere, let’s consider him because I believe he has the capacity to deliver,” Oba Aderemi Obaleye said.

While eulogizing the incumbent House of Representatives member, representing the Constituency, Hon. Wumi Ogunlola, the Olojudo said, “to be candid, someone mentioned that woman, Wumi Ogunlola. I thought she would be allowed to go for a second term because if someone has done well, we should say it.

“Now that Wumi Ogunlola was not allowed to go for a second term, I think Lere will be a good replacement.”

The monarch, who prayed for the success of Olayinka’s aspiration said; “By the grace of God, whatever lies within my power, I will do because I am confident that wherever Lere is, I will be ably represented. Wherever he is, I am not afraid. I have no fear concerning the interest of Ido Ile.”