By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award-winning musician Wizkid recently shocked the internet by revealing the face of his second child with Jada, his partner.

Recall that Wizkid and his manager Jada Pollock had a second child.

Jada announced the information on her Instagram page, but none of them revealed his identity.

Read also:

Wizkid’s son, Zion visits orphanage home in Ghana

Fans advise Wizkid to emulate Davido, get married

‘I was placed on medication for life’, Mercy Johnson reveals journey with cancer

On Friday, Wizkid shared a nice snapshot of his two sons with their Japa on his Instagram page.

He further captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Nigerians on social media have dropped their comments.

leaddyskincare said, “He is so fine! For those looking for the fruit of the womb, the God of all creation will answer you before the year runs out in Jesus name.”

stanbnx said, “Honestly, having beautiful children is so satisfying, Just looking at them will make you happy, God make my future children fine oo.”

rosythrone said “They’re so cute. When you see them, you see Wizkid, when u see Wizkid, u see them. Cuteness flows in his kids.”

iamkizito__leo said, “There’s different between child and pikin.”

ikaydardison said, “These rich kids grow in 5 working days mehn. Wizkid genes are so dominant. God Abeg.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)