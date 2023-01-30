By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Wife of Sokoto PDP Gubernatorial candidate Hajiya Hasiya Umar Ubandoma has called on women to shine their eyes and vote wisely in the forthcoming general elections.

Hasiya made the remarks while addressing PDP Women at the International Conference center Kasarawa Sokoto at the instance of the visit to the state by the Wife of PDP Presidential Candidate Hajiya Rukayya Atiku Abubakar.

She said a high percentage of votes recorded in every election in Nigeria comes from women folks, as such there is a need for them to be given special consideration and recognition in the formation of party manifestos to enhance their

participation in politics.

” Cast your votes to all PDP candidates from top to bottom and never allow anyone to seduce you with money or buy your conscience and ability to exercise your civil responsibility”

” You women were always at the receiving ends in time crises, ” the APC has failed women in Nigeria, “many of us were made widows through, Boko Haram, Banditry, Cattle rustling, and Kidnapping in the 8 years of APC federal government ” many husbands were killed yet nothing has been done”

” Use your PVCs to vote Atiku for president and Ubandoma as Governor of Sokoto state” I assured you with Ubandoma as Governor your welfare and improved security network are guaranteed”

” I assured Hajiya Rukayya Atiku Abubakar and wife of our next president Insha Allahu that, Sokoto women will massively vote for Atiku and all other PDP candidates in Sokoto state.”

” With the caliber of women seen today to welcome her excellency Rukayya Atiku Abubakar here in the International Conference, I am glad to say that God willing PDP will no doubt capture Sokoto state in the forthcoming general elections”

Also speaking at the Grand event, Professor Aisha Madawaki called on women in the state to come out in mass and elect PDP candidates” don’t negotiate your PVCs, use them to install PDP governments at all levels”

Madawaki further called for the inclusion of women in the formation of party manifestos with a view to increasing their participation in politics and the decision-making process when it comes to sharing elective positions and appointments.

” Sokoto state government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed 3 women commissioners, Permanent secretaries, special advisers, and a good number of women councilors across the 23 local government areas of the state.”

” We should reciprocate by given Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto PDP Gubernatorial candidate Malam Saidu Ubandoma block votes for us to enjoy more positions in the scheme of things.”

Earlier in her remarks, the visiting wife of the PDP Presidential Candidate Hajiya Rukayya Atiku Abubakar expressed delight with the large turnout of women who trooped to welcome her at the International Conference center.

She said she is optimistic that Sokoto women are for PDP and are willing to elect PDP candidates in the state general elections.

Rukayya further stated that if her husband Atiku Abubakar is elected as president and Malam Ubandoma as Governor of Sokoto women would have every reason to smile as lots of goodies would come their way through lucrative appointments and empowerment initiatives.

She assured that she would join hands with Hajiya Hasiya Umar Ubandoma to improve the socioeconomic well-being of women in Sokoto and Nigeria at large.

” Hajiya Hasiya, I will never let you down if my husband is elected as the next president of Nigeria, we are going to work together as a team to salvage women.”

She however thanked Sokoto women for their support of PDP and all Its candidates standing in and outside Sokoto state.