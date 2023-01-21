By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified gunmen early hours of Saturday attacked Oguta Police station and killed one of the police officers (name withheld) and set ablaze the station.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

However, he said the gunmen were engaged by the operatives and they were overpowered by the superior fire of the officers that forced the hoodlums to flee.

However, the police said security operations are still ongoing to trail the hoodlums.

According to police, “Our operatives in the early hours of today engage some gunmen who battled Oguta Divisional Headquarters. The gunmen fled the scene due to us, prior firepower from the Police.

“Unfortunately, one of our personnel whose identity wouldn’t be disclosed for security reasons paid the supreme price.

Security operations are still ongoing in the area, further details will be communicated to the public,” Police said.