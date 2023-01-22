.

The Police Command in Bauchi has confirmed the killing of four persons by unidentified gunmen at Gambar Sabon-Layi community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmad Wakil confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said the gunmen attacked the community at midnight on Saturday and abducted one other person.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan had ordered discreet investigation to arrest the culprits.

“A distress call was received by the command on the 22nd January 2022 at about 3:45 a.m, indicating that on the same date at about 2:00 a.m, some unknown gunmen invaded Gambar Sabon-Layi village and attacked innocent residents.

“On receiving the report, detectives of the command drafted to the scene led by the DPO, Tafawa Balewa, Divisional Police Headquarters and evacuated the victims to the Tafawa Balewa General Hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence, on Sunday uncovered an armoury of suspected kidnappers at Tudun Wada community in Liman Katagum of Bauchi LGA.

Wakil said the police recovered three AK-47 Rifles, one LAR Rifle, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine AK-47 magazines, one pair of army camouflage jacket, and a pair of police camouflage trouser.