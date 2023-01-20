By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo –

The reign of terror has once again resurfaced in Taraba state following the abduction of eight family members of a second-class chief in the state.

It was gathered that two wives and six children of the chief of Mutumbiyu in the Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd) was whisked away by kidnappers.

The abduction was said to have occurred at the residence of the monarch in Jalingo, the state capital while he was away.

The state police command has also confirmed the incident.

Spokesman of the police in Taraba, DSP Usman Abdullahi said efforts to rescue the abducted persons have commenced.