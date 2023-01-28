By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked the constituency office of the House of Representatives spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in Bende, Abia State.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Kalu condemned the attack, describing the attack as an act of cowardice.

He said that over 100 bullet shells were found in the aftermath of the attack that destroyed the windows and doors of the office.

Kalu who did not report any loss of life said there was no presence of any security agents until the gunmen left, informing however that the matter had been reported to the police station at Uzuakoli.

He said “My office in Bende located at Uzuakoli constituency was on Jan 27 at exactly 10 p.m attacked and over a 100 bullet were found, destroying the windows, the doors

“Other items affected includes the ceiling and the APC flag which were pulled down and turned into shreds, my bill boards were also destroyed.”

The spokesman said the development was unreal to the advancement of democracy in Nigeria, wonderingly the reason for the attack.

“The past three and half years, I have dedicated my servant leadership position to better the lots of my people with infrastructures attracted through the office of the President.

“My political party as a rulling party has shown presence in my federal constituency in education, health, infrastructure among others.

“This was possible because my representation put the people at the centre stage which has offended many people who have wanted the status quo ante to remain.”

He left a message for the mastermind of the attack, saying his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has left traces of good governance in his constituency.

“My message to them is that my party has left evidence of good governance to the people of my constituency”, Kalu said.