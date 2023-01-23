Three persons were reportedly abducted by gunmen at a farming village in Iwo Town, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also learnt that the victims were abducted on their farm in Ologun Area of Iwo, in the night.

The identities of the victims were given as Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and another man, whose name is yet to be known.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, who confirmed this to newsmen, added that efforts were on to rescue them.

Opalola said one Hamidat Ibraheem reported the case to the Police Division in Iwo.

She said police officers, hunters and other local security agencies were combing the forest to rescue the victims.

NAN reports that the fresh abduction is happening the same day after the remaining two members of the four abducted Osun Baptist Conference members, were released after payment of N10 million ransom.

Two of the Baptist Conference members were abducted at Ileogbo, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun on Jan. 11 while returning from their farm.

Another two were later detained by the kidnappers on Jan. 16, at Egbe (Kogi State), when they went to drop the N6 million ransom demanded for the release of the earlier victims.

Subsequently, the two that were later kidnapped in Kogi, were released on Friday after additional N4 million was paid for their release.

The initial two abducted persons in Osun were released on Jan. 16 (NAN)