By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised that his administration would carry all Deltans and residents of the State along when elected Governor.

Oborevwori who made the promise during a meeting hosted by Chief Isaac Akpoveta in his Ofuoma country home, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State, commended the people for standing behind one of their own, Olorogun David Edevbie before and after the primaries.

He said: “I want to commend you people for standing by one of your own, Olorogun David Edevbie, you people did very well. Now that we are approaching the election, I want to appeal to you to vote for me as your next Governor. I will remember you people in my administration if elected the next Governor of our dear state. I will run an all-inclusive government. Also, you people should vote for all other candidates of the PDP”.

The host, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, in his remarks, assured the Gubernatorial Candidate of their support for him and other candidates of the party.

Akpoveta who is the Chairman, Governing Board, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, said; “we will deliver you in the March 11th, 2023, governorship election. We are going to deliver Atiku and Okowa. Our people have armed themselves with their PVCs to deliver you and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party. We will not disappoint you”.

Also speaking, the Delta South Senatorial District Candidate of the PDP, Chief Ighoyota Amori, urged the people to vote massively for Rt. Hon Oborevwori as the next Governor of the state and other PDP candidates.

Amori said: “Our brother here who is hosting this meeting today in his country home, Dr Isaac Akpoveta was a strong supporter of Chief David Edevbie. He worked very hard for him. But today, we are all on the same page. We should all support our Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. All PDP candidates are going to win in the forthcoming general elections”.