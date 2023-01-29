Leighton Kings clinched the Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup as the 2023 GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament hots up. By this victory, the Bowale-led side becomes the first team to win a trophy in the ongoing 2023 NPA GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament courtesy of a 12-3 1/2 win over Wiltten Aviation.

Port Harcourt-based Wiltten Aviation got the opening goal of the Stream 2 Open Cup clash by Fernando Lloriente but the Kings responded with Facundo Ratamar, who spearheaded a commanding performance by scoring his side’s first goal to keep the game on the knife edge courtesy of a half-goal handicap to the visitors.

Facundo, who starred alongside his sibling Nico, soon imposed himself on the match to give the Lagos side a 2-1 1/2 goal lead.

Moments later, two quickfire goals took the score to 4-1 1/2 while Ratamar walked his way to easy ay! finish just before the hooter sounds to widen their lead 5 1 1/2 heading to the second chukka.

Englishman Peter Webb fluffed his 60 yards penalty missing the chance to close the gap but the Kings’ patron, Bowale Jolaosho got on the scorer’s sheet as he tapped in from close range to close the chukka 6 1 1/2 but Llorente responded for a four-and-half goal deficit.

Jolaosho, who had Muyiwa Oni as the other Nigerian in the Kings’ side, got another goal just as the third chukka started to coast closer to victory for the Kings.

Ricante scored the eighth goal for the home team as the Aviators faded out of the contest.

Ratamar keeps the fans on their feet as he juggled to the delight of the crowd to score the eleventh goal for the Kings.

The tournament continues Tuesday with Trojan Ark confronting STL-Shoreline in what promises to be a tough clash. Trojan had a comfortable 13-6 win over Ark Hotel but STL Shoreline are a tough side and may prove a hard nut to crack for the Kunle Tinubu-led Trojan Ark.

The second major cup would be decided this weekend when two top qualifiers in the Open Cup series would battle for the royal crown of the Oba of Lagos Cup.