By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A group Creekmen has warned against suspension of scholarship opportunities offered by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

In a statement signed by spokesman of the ex militant group, Seleman Markman they handed the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu, rtd , a two weeks ultimatum to drop the alleged move or they would embark on massive protest across the region.

“We condemn move of the interim administrator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP) to suspend further award of scholarship in the amnesty programme.

“If the decision is not reversed immediately, another round of youth restiveness will be the reaction to the action.

“For the fact that education is panacea to societal peace and speedy growth it is in the best interest of Interim Administrator to think in this direction but anything out of this will attract force of resistance from the ex agitators.

“People fought in the Niger Delta and people died, properties worth billions of naira were lost during demands for the all round growth and development of the Niger Delta that gave rise to the creation of the PAP.

“Taking our collective interest for granted will never be accepted.

” We are calling on all relevant offices to call the Interim Administrator to order”.