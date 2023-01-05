.

By Joseph Erunke

A coalition of National Interest Defenders on Thursday claimed that it uncovered a fresh plot to launch a coordinated attack and smear campaigns against the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari-backed CBN policies by pro-DSS sponsored groups.

It said the anti- Emefiele protesters were planning to stage protests at the CBN headquarters and foreign missions in Abuja.

The group at a press conference organised by its Convener, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike decried what it called “the continued agenda by the State Security Service to undermine the President and the Central Bank of Nigeria leadership led by Godwin Emefiele.”

It claimed that the nation’s secret police was planning to “fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, force him to resign to pave way for the appointment of a DSS stooge as Acting CBN Governor despite numerous judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction.”

The group also regretted that “despite the clear and direct orders of the High Court of the FCT, the Service was insistent that it would arrest Emefiele.”

Ohazuruike said the flagrant violation of the rule of law was very worrisome and called on all authorities to intervene and call the agency to order as he noted that, “Nigeria is a democracy and as such, the rule of law must prevail at all times.”

Commenting on the alleged looted N89 trillion stamp duty fund, the group wondered how it could be possible that N50 charge on electronic transactions would be more than the entire financial transactions in the country.

“How can they say we have N89 trillion from stamp duty of N50 charge while the entire nation’s foreign reserve is not near that amount? How is it possible that we can have N89 trillion while the entire assets of our nation’s banks, bank profit and all deposit in the banks is not up to that amount?

” How can we have N89 trillion from just N50 charges when the nation’s total budget since 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari first presented a budget till date is just about N95 Trillion? It means that this amount could have funded all the budget of the country since this administration assumed office. Just how could that be?”

The group alleged that “money launderers, vote buyers, election riggers and corrupt politicians are the sponsors of the plot to remove the CBN Governor.”

It claimed that $2 million has been mobilized to organize smear campaigns and protests.

It alleged that hurriedly arranged groups including an illegal faction of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have been mobilized to carry out these protests beginning from January 9,2023.

The group urged the SSS to apologize to Mr. Godwin Emefiele for the trauma it has put him through and also apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari for opposing his policies and show support.

Also, the coalition called on the president to authorize the Attorney General of the Federation to institute a criminal inquiry into the latest happenings.