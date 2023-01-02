…assures support for grassroots sports

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FOLLOWING abundance and untapped sports talents, the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, and Member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has begun football talent hunt through annual football tournament in the area.

This was made known through a statement signed by her media office at the weekend, after conclusion of the tournament, which was held at Peace Comprehensive High School, Amuda Isuochi, Abia State.

She said: “We thank God that we have come to the end of the tournament. Note that the purpose of the tournament is for us to showcase our talents because you don’t know who is watching you and where this will take you to tomorrow.

“You never can tell. This is to encourage you to continue to be actively involved in productive and meaningful ventures to help become role models in the society. You just have to keep yourself busy and be innovative.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Lawmaker pointed that sports generally remains a powerful tool for socio-economic empowerment and unity, and said she is, “Determined to support sporting activities to promote social cohesion as well as to provide the opportunity for young ones to showcase their talents.”

However, she (Onyejeocha) who was present along with other eminent personalities, sports lovers and football stars to witness the match, called on government to adequately focus on investing in youth development including sports.

“Governments at all levels need to invest more on youth and sports to discourage them from engaging in restiveness and social vices.

“Youth are also should embrace sports so that they can be self-reliant and become role models.

“I hope government at all level across the country, corporate bodies and individuals will put more efforts in promoting sports and make it even more attractive to our youths.

“Congratulation to all of you who participated in the competition. We all won. There is no winner and there is no loser. We are family. The competition was designed to bring the best out of you.

“Today you have here with you a successful footballer (Christian Ogbodo) who can help you make contacts when you are found worthy. By this time next year, one of you may be out of the country for professional football”, she said.