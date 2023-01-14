.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has called for adequate and equitable representation of states in all national health committees and platforms charged with the design and planning of national interventions and programmes.

The Director General of the Forum, Asishana Okauru Esq,said this on Thursday, during a

Top Team Effectiveness Retreat For Leadership of Health ministries, departments and agencies,MDAs at subnational level ,in Abuja.

The event was the second stage of the three-pronged Top Team Effectiveness program targeting the leadership of the health sector at the subnational level.

It was also the first time that the leadership of health MDAs at the subnational level from all the 36 dtates and the FCT, comprising the Commissioners of Health, the Executive Secretaries / CEOs of the state social health insurance agencies, state primary health care boards and state drug agencies came together under one roof to review the structural, political, interpersonal and contextual barriers and challenges affecting the effectiveness of the state health leadership teams and to collectively chart a course towards addressing them.

Mr Okauru said:” The NGF secretariat is happy and very supportive of this initiative because effective leadership of the health MDAs at the subnational level is a critical and a necessary ingredient for the attainment of the vision of the NGF in the health sector especially as it relates to the quest to achieving Universal Health Coverage and other SDG 3 goals.

“On our part the NGF secretariat would continue to advocate for adequate and equitable representation of the State level in national committees and platforms charged with design and planning of national interventions and programmes.

“As you are aware, the NGF launched the PHC leadership challenge fund in August 2022 as part of its commitment to strengthen PHC system at the subnational level, which is a key gateway to achieving universal health coverage in the country.

“This leadership challenge requires that the leaders of the health MDAs in each of the state work collaboratively and harmoniously towards the common goal of ensuring that every citizen have access to the health they need without financial difficulty.

“I understand that the firm engaged to midwife the process interviewed virtually all the heads of the health MDAs in the State as part of the diagnostics to understand the barriers and challenges limiting Top Team Effectiveness.

” They also documented best practices that could be reinforced and scaled up to other States. This level of rigour is quite impressive as each state has it owns peculiarities. I would thus like to commend the team of consultants for facilitating this feat. “

He commended the leadership of the commissioners of health forum for their proactiveness and commitment to build a stronger health system at the subnational level.

He said:” Its is commendable to note the increasing visibility and participation of the Forum at the Federal level. This is important towards ensuring that lessons from the States are reflected in the design and conceptualization of national policies and programmes.

“I would also like to commend the head of the health agencies for all the progress made in increasing access to PHC services and removal of financing barrier to seeking health.

“I also acknowledge and commend the health team of the NGF Secretariat for building a very strong relationship with the health MDAs and keeping the NGF up to date on priority health issues requiring the attention of the Governors.

“Before I end this address, it is important to inform you that the NGF secretariat has a state-of-the-art library that could also be accessed virtually. “

He invited participants to spare some time to tour the library; adding:”I would also like request that copies of all the documents generated throughout the Top Team Effectiveness project should be shared with the library. “

“I would also like to request each State team to complete the State Health Profile Form, which would be shared at this retreat by the Secretariat and return same by the end of next week. This would be used to develop state specific Health Profiles for incoming and returning governors at their upcoming induction,”he added

Speaking at the event,Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum Dr Oyebanji Filani, explained that there was need for stakeholders to work together and align themselves with corporate vision to deal with the issues for the benefit of the states.

He said that the theme of the meeting tagged “top team effectiveness retreat” was adopted because governance and leadership were key components to the development of the health sector.

He said:” We are able to get the leaders of different agencies to align themselves and ensure that different officers, directorate and programme officers are put to work in accordance to lay down rules to achieve a common vision, things will work.

“To do this kind of programme, it is important we have a clear idea of what the problem is, understand the roles, processes, goals and interdisciplinary engagement to tackle this problem across board.

“We had already carried out research on some of these challenges, we have sat down to review some of the findings and profers solutions on them.

“This retreat will focus on looking at the findings and agree jointly, and ensure there is a clear alignment as well as pure engagement across board.”

He assured that commissioners and other health executives would continue to encourage people at the states level to take proactive action against COVID-19.

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Borno State, Prof Mohammed Alhaji, called for focus, collaboration and integration of health programmes among health stakeholders within states

He said that every health stakeholders in the states must work as a team, nothing that the research carried out by the NGF and commissioners research team had identified lack of coordination between health officers in the states.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Dr Halima Mijinyawa, further emphasised on the need to achieve a common goal among all health stakeholders in the states.

Minjiyawa maintained that there was need to look at the communication gaps and find a possible solution to it for the benefit of the health sector in the states.