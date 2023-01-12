…Emenike tasks voters on their voting rights

THE Court sitting in Owerri has thrown out the suit of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop High Chief Ikechi Emenike as the Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Delivering judgment in CA/OW/473/2022 in PDP Vs INEC, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike and Uche Ogah, Justice Rita Pemu, held that Emenike is the governorship flagbearer of the APC in Abia and dismissed the PDP’s appeal in its entirety.

The Abia PDP had sought to nullify APC governorship primary on the ground that due process was not followed.

Abia PDP commenced its move at the Federal High Court Umuahia where it filed suit No. FHC/UM/CS/158/2022, PDP Vs INEC, APC, and Ikechi Emenike. The plaintiff added Uche Ogah among the defendants following Ogah’s claims that he won a purported APC governorship primary.

The case was on November 15, 2022 adjourned sine die by Justice Evelyn Anyadike taking judicial notice that an appeal challenging the validity of the APC primary was pending at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

In adjourning the matter sine die, Justice Anyadike reasoned that going ahead with the case could lead to conflicting judgment since a court of coordinate jurisdiction had already delivered a verdict which the defendants appealed against.

Not satisfied with the decision of the Federal High Court Umuahia PDP went to the Appellate Court in Owerri to upturn the ruling of the trial court, saying that it was denied the right to fair hearing.

However, in its judgment, the Appeal Court held that the trial court was right in adjourning the case instituted by Abia PDP, sine die.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Rita Pemu, the APC governorship primary conducted in Umuahia on May 26, 2022 was upheld.

The Court of Appeal also reiterated that High Chief Emenike remains the duly elected governorship candidate of APC in Abia State for the 2023 poll.

Don’t Joke with your voting rights, Emenike tells Abia voters

An elected Emenike, who has had six favourable rulings from the appeal court, who said his task to rescue Abia was on course urged voters in Abia State cherish their rights to vote and use it to enthrone good governance in the state by electing the right leaders to preside over their affairs.

Emenike gave the advice during his visit to Ndume ward where he was hosted at the home of a federal commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC, Dr Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi.

“Don’t joke with your right to vote. Don’t sell your votes,” he admonished the electorate, adding that votes would be used to bring the needed change in Abia, this year.

The Development economist noted that “the wind of change has started in Abia” as his rescue and develop Abia (RADA) movement has gained the momentum to dislodge the ruling PDP from Abia Government House.

He stated that Abia has been so mismanaged over the years to the extent that people are now eagerly waiting to use the 2023 poll to free the state from bad leaders.

The governorship hopeful promised that he was coming to change the anomalies in Abia governance, adding that “we are prepared for governance” and only need the people’s support to actualise the goals of RADA.

In her remarks, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United State of America and Emenike’s wife, Ambassador Uzoma Emenike, said that 2023 “is the time of liberation and restoration for Aba State.”

She assured Abia women that they would be happy mothers under the government of her husband because job opportunities would be made available for Abia youths to earn decent living and also take care of their mothers.

Earlier, Dr Nwabuisi, in an address presented on behalf of Ndume Ward stakeholders, commended Emenike for his courage and plans, saying: “The coast is now clear for us to plan, strategise and march with confidence towards winning the Abia State governorship race in the forthcoming elections.”

The NPC federal commissioner, whose address was read by Prof Chris Nwamuo, reassured Emenike of support of the “most populous ward in Umuahia with 53 polling booths.