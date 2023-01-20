By Biodun Busari

Google parent company, Alphabet has announced its plans to layoff 12,000 workers in 6% of its global workforce.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai made the announcement in an email on Friday, according to the Economic Times.

He said the layoffs will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, writing that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Read also:

Salesforce lays off staff like Meta, Amazon, Twitter

Microsoft to layoff 10,000 employees over economic uncertainties

BBTitans: ‘I’m a s#x addict’, says Jaypee

Pichai said in the note, “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI.”

He said further that the tech giant will “support employees as they look for their next opportunity.”

The Economic Times said in the United States, the company will pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days), according to the CEO’s memo.

The memo revealed that Alphabet has already emailed affected employees, while the process will take longer in other countries due to local employment laws and practices.

Google, because of the announcement today, has joined a growing list of global tech companies that have cut their workforces in recent months, including Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft and Twitter.