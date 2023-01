By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Goods worth thousands of naira, were on Saturday, destroyed when fire razed some shops at the popular Shasha market in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

As at the time of this report, the cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained as it took the efforts of some shop owners and passersby to put out the fire.

It was gathered that officers of the Federal Fire Service arrived the scene a bit late.