Billionaire prophet and founder of Warri based Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin has said God is blessing his ministry because of his giving.

Fufeyin stated this in Warri while empowering young Nigerians, women and other groups.



At the event, which was held at the church premises, Fufeyin supported the group with over N15 million to assuage the economic hardship in the country.



Fufeyin, known as a philanthropist aside from his pastoral assignment, is usually in the news for coming to the aid of the needy and feeding the poor.



Done through his foundation, the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation, the clergy is among famous pastors in Nigeria who invest heavily in charity and human development.



The popular man of God who is currently trending on social media platforms and news houses over the development has recently provided over N100 million and food items to ease the pressure of Yuletide on families across the country.

(https://fb.watch/hXQ9vX5TDK/?mibextid=cr9u03)

God Bless Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Nigeria, some of the beneficiaries chanted while receiving the life transforming support.