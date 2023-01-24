By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood veteran, Patience Ozokwo has revealed why she wouldn’t advise divorce in marriages, but separation instead.

The 64-year-old made this known in a recent interview on Mercy Johnson’s weekly cook show, ‘Mercy’s Menu’.

She said: “God is not against separation. What God doesn’t want is divorce.

“God is not saying we should not divorce because sometimes he does not know that we have violated. No.

“Coming from a Christian background, we are not allowed to divorce.

“If you pray and the man turns around to become something else, escape for dear life because it is only those who are alive that can tell the story. When you are dead, nobody can tell.”

Patience further spoke about infidelity, saying “she was not going to leave her marriage for anyone”.

She said, “Me, I’m not going to leave my house for anybody, you are the visitor that came in. Find your way out.

“I will hold my family, polish it, sweep out all the debts, and then have a peaceful home again.”