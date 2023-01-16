GlobalMax Remit, a United States (US) based payment startup, has launched OduduwaPay Wallet, a cryptocurrency e-wallet designed for Oduwacoin.

Floated by renowned digital assets investor, Bright Enabulele, Oduwacoin is the first pan-African cryptocurrency.

However, with the launch of OduduwaPay, people of African descent, according to Prince Ayotunde Adebayo-Isadipe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GlobalMax Remit, now have an identity through which they can transact, and trade seamlessly.

“OduduwaPAY is the Source One E-wallet for Oduwacoin and for development and growth of Oduduwa Kingdom,” he stated.

On his part, Enabulele expressed satisfaction at the launch of OduduwaPay Wallet, saying the new product allows users to make secure and convenient transactions, using Oduwacoin.

“We are thrilled to offer this new payment option to our customers,” said Enabulele. “Cryptocurrency is becoming an increasingly popular method of payment, and we want to ensure that our customers have access to the latest technology and payment options.”

According to the Oduwa Global boss, who’s otherwise known as Nana Obudadzie Oduwa I, the newly-launched e-wallet is the latest in a series of efforts by his company to provide Oduwacoin users with more convenient and secure digital assets store, and payment options.

“We believe that the future of payments is digital and we want to be at the forefront of this movement,” Enabulele added. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the most secure and convenient payment options available.”

Speaking further, he charged companies “to start taking ownership, and become a custodian on Oduwa’s ecosystem, because it’s self-governance and it has no hierarchy.”