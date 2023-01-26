….As Dangote, others step forth for garlands

An accomplished administrator with over 30 years experience in public sector governance, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, will chair the Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022 Award.

Holding at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, tomorrow, Dr. Awosika will superintend the ceremony where a host of eminent Nigerians, elder statesmen, distinguished governors, and trailblazers in various fields of human endeavours will be honoured.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, will be honoured as Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022. Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babagana Zulum (Borno) will also be honoured for changing the fortunes of their various states.

The iconic pharmacist, Dr. Awosika, at various times, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Power and Science and Technology. She is a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy.

With a doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, Dr. Awosika was appointed to the Board of Access Bank Plc. in April 2013 and served as the Vice-Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and Chairman of the Board Credit Committee, prior to her appointment as the Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Awosika sits on the boards of Capital Express Assurance Ltd., Josephine Consulting Ltd., Council of University of Warri, African Initiative for Governance, Med-In Pharmaceuticals Limited, and International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases.