Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for more time to be given to Graham Potter to turn things around at Chelsea.

Pressure mounted on the Blues boss after the FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The loss compounded Chelsea’s woeful performances under Potter with just one game won out of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Speaking after the 4-0 defeat, Potter said:“I can understand their [the fans’] anger. They’re supporters of Chelsea, they’re used to better than this and I can understand their position.

“All I know is that we’re working really, really hard. We’re in a tough moment and I think if we want to accomplish anything sometimes there’s going to be a struggle and that’s clearly what we’re in.

“That’s the challenge for us all, to try and stick together. I acknowledge the feelings of the supporters and I understand them.”

Guardiola has, however, called for patience, noting that the former Brighton boss needs to be given more time to turn things around.

“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time,” Guardiola was quoted on talkSPORT. “I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time.

“The second half is what he is. What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but… we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”