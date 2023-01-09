Uba Michael (left) and Victor Giadom

Former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uba Michael on Monday met with former National Acting Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom to plan on ways to ensure that the party has a successful outing at the 2023 polls.

Uba who was running to be governor of Delta State said the meeting was an avenue to rub minds as the elections are fast approaching.

“You know the elections are already at our door steps, and this is the right time to dot our I’s and cross our T’s to ensure that all loop holes are plugged to enable us emerge victorious at the polls.

“We know victory is sure for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and considering the work we have done in the south south, we believe he will get the number of votes required from our region.

“APC is the party to beat and with the discussions from today, we are assured that by the grace of God we will retain power at all levels and take some new territories.” Uba said

Uba further called on all Nigerians of age to ensure they get their PVCs to enable them vote on election day.