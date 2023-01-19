Controversial dancehall and afrobeat artist Shatta Wale has berated the Ghanaian music industry as he turns to Nigerians for help.

Shatta Wale has not been a fan of the Nigerian market. Some months ago, he launched an attack on Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy while revealing some secret dealings of the artist and some Nigerians on Twitter who trooped to his page to attack him during his banter with Burna Boy.

However, it appears the artist has come to a realization that the Nigerian market will be of great help to his music career as he seeks assistance.

While seeking assistance from Nigerians. Shatta Wale berated the Ghanaian music industry describing it as a “disgrace”.

He tweeted, “Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian Fans, promoters, etc and ask for help Me sef I need a record label. Ghana music is a disgrace Mek nobody lie you ..Shouts to Naija Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action Yes I have said it ….”