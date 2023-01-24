A former presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has urged Nigerian electorates to go and get their voters card (PVC) and be prepared to vote in a better, greater and prosperous Nigeria, ably represented by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti.

Udeogaranya advised voters to be fully aware that the Nigerian constitution is live and effectual and avoid voting for any presidential candidate above 70 or with a perceived big question mark over health issues.

In a release in Abuja, the Ex-presidential aspirant warned that our constitution would not hesitate to swear in any running mate, with an aged principal as president, should their principal become incapacitated after winning the presidential election and that will trouble and envelope Nigeria with the crisis.

He said that “Nigerians are better off, voting for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti. A perfect team that can rescue and drive Nigeria to a new height, giving maximum leadership supply, required for Nigeria to function effectively”.

Udeogaranya warned that a vote for an aged presidential candidate is a vote to crisis and should be avoided at all costs, but vote Obi-Datti of Labour Party (LP), who is Nigeria’s finest choice for the 2023 presidential election.