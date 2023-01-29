By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, congratulations we have made it to the last Sunday in the month of January. In a couple of days, by the grace of God it would be bye-bye to the month of January.

We give God all the glory.

Brothers and sisters, even as we address issues in our lives, let’s spare a thought for our country that the will of God prevails in the 2023 elections.

The Holy Bible tells us in Psalm122 vs. 6 &7 ( KJV): “ Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee. Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces”.

Brethren, if our country is in a state of war, it becomes more difficult to overcome challenges such as delay in childbearing, loneliness, joblessness or other things that we desire.

More importantly, without the Peace of the Lord in our society, we would be unable to worship and serve the LORD as we ought to.

In a turbulent society, even praying and service to God would be difficult.

Let’s pray that God takes control and He will take control in Jesus name.

Having made this point, let’s go to our own issues.

Brethren, we discussed the issue of fasting last week and we’ll continue in today’s edition.

It’s often said, that before we enjoy, the delicacy of the omelet, the egg is broken.

As stated in the Holy Bible, Psalm 30 vs. 5 ( KJV) “ For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”.

Brethren our focus is on the later part of the verse that states:” weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”.

Let’s for once ask, what bring tears? The answer is simple. Challenges draw tears from our eyes.

Challenges are issues we do not want in our lives but they are there, stopping us from fulfilling destiny.

In most cases, they are issues that we are helpless about. Our physical efforts cannot tackle them, so we need to call unto the LORD from a higher pedestal for his intervention.

Let’s again look at the life of Hannah. Can you imagine for how many years she had soaked her pillow with tears because she had no child and her rival kept bearing children ?

Or Rachel who suffered the same fate as Leah her sister gave birth serially and she had done.

She got so frustrated that she told her husband, in Genesis 30 vs. 1 : “ And when Rachael saw that she bare Jacob no children, Rachael envied her sister; and said unto Jacob, Give me children, or else I die”.

In her frustration, she turned to her man and he failed her.

Verse 2 tells of how Jacob replied his wife that he loved so much. “ And Jacob’s anger was kindled against Rachel and he said, Am I in God’s stead, who hath withheld from thee the fruit of the womb?

I pray for you in the name of Jesus, every obstacle to your child- bearing life, the Lord will uproot by fire in Jesus name.

Note Jacob’s reaction and compare it with his father, Isaac’s when Rebekah was waiting on the Lord.

Genesis 25 vs.21 is our reference. It states: “ And Isaac intreated the LORD for his wife, because she was barren: and the LORD was intreated of him, and Rebekah his wife conceived”.

In the name of Jesus, those who have been calling you barren will see you carry multiple babies this year.

Back to mother Hannah. See what the delay in child bearing did to her.

1st Samuel 1 vs. 8: “ Then said Elkanah her husband to her, Hannah, why weepest thou? and why eatest thou not? and why is thy heart grieved? am not I better to thee than then sons”?

We see in Elkanah, a caring but helpless husband.

Note that the challenge made Hannah weep and forced her into involuntary fasting.

Once she knew that her husband was helpless, she ran to the one who created the man. Jehovah Elyon ( The Most High God) the Bible said she was in “ bitterness of soul”. Out of desperation, she made a vow to God.

The result of her cry to God is found in verse 19 of 1st Samuel 1: “ And they rose u in the morning early, and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elkanah knew Hannah his wife: and the LORD remembered her”.

Verse 20 : “ Wherefore it came to pass, when the time was come about after Hannah had conceived, that she bare a son, and called his name Samuel, saying, Because I have asked him of the LORD”.

Sister, it doesn’t matter what the attitude of your spouse is, or how long you have been waiting. This year, you will carry your Samuel in your hands in Jesus name”.

Brethren, be not deceived the yoke of barrenness is a stubborn one. Why? It is either self inflicted or caused by the forces of darkness. The later is the more common.

Only the light of God can overthrow darkness and give you a break through.

This is where fasting and prayer becomes relevant .

When we fast, we deny the body its pleasures and commit the spirit to prayer.

The exercise of fasting and prayer is at a cost to the body. Like it or not , you feel some sense of deprivation but God, knows how you feel and is ever ready to show mercy.

When we fast and pray we are giving God a sacrifice that pleases him.

It is the one of the ways to present our case or cases to God.

Fasting builds up our trust in God and it makes us to be patient.

The period of fasting is a time that we purify body and soul. We stay away from sins, repent and seek forgiveness.

In the process of fasting and praying, the woman may be purifying her body for conception.

Let’s be ready to deny our body something to get something that would usher in joy unspeakable.

Our father in heaven sacrificed his son, Jesus for our salvation, what are you willing to sacrifice?

Remember, sometimes, the pains that we bear today are steps to everlasting relief.

If a woman who was called barren, mocked by friends and relations for over 20 years can bear children, why not you?

The journey to fruitfulness is a rough one but those that patiently wait on the Lord shall not be put to shame.

Psalm 40 vs. 1 -3: “ I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock and established my goings.

And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD”.

Make your mind to put an end to any challenge this year.

Remember, every challenge has an expiry date. Yours will expire this year, by the grace of God.

Stand firm with the Lord and let the LORD arise for you.

Project yourself for a new song with prayer and fasting.

It is well.